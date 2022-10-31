.

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

A FEW years ago, the backing bag became the trend as both male and female students were seen backing it wherever they go.

It was a very portable means of moving books and other writing materials.

The most important factor was that it was affordable. As much as it was trendy and served convenience, it was mainly economical.

However, Economy & Lifestyle discovered that the cost of backing bags has increased even as the production quality of the bags diminished.

This has made students adopt the use of the now-trending cloth bags to carry their writing materials.

They also claim the bags last longer and can hold heavy writing materials.

Temitope Ajayi, an accounting student, said: “The cloth bag is what all students are carrying now. We have abandoned the backing bag and handbags.

“The backing bag has become very expensive. Some are sold for N15,000 to N20,000, which was N3,000 to N5,000 and the sellers will tell you it is original. When you buy it, it won’t last up to six months before the hands begin to pull off.

“Now, when I see the weight of most of my writing and reading materials and realise that the backpacks I would buy at very exorbitant prices cannot even carry them, I feel comfortable carrying my cloth bag. The only thing is that most of them don’t have locks like the backpacks.

“The cloth bag costs between N1,500 and N2,500. With the cloth bag, all those expenses and stress are gone. I can carry heavy reading and writing materials with less cost.”

Kingsley Okotiero, studying Economics, cited the increase in prices of backing bags as the reason he adopted the use of cloth bags.

“The prices of bags keep increasing daily. I was still managing my already torn backing bag when I resumed this semester. I noticed that many of my coursemates, who used to carry backpacks like me were now carrying the cloth bag. When I asked one of them, she told me the cost of backing bags made her opt for something that she can use to carry her writing and reading materials without breaking the bank.”

Onose Ruth, a Mass Communication student, said these cloth bags, which are purchased from people selling fairly used (Okrika) bags can also be self-made if you have the basic sewing skill.

She said: “I made this bag myself. It was made from jean materials. You can also get it from those people selling Okrika bags at a lesser price of say N500 to N1,000.

“I had to start using it because the hands of all my leather bags are bad due to the weight of my reading and writing materials.

“Buying a new one is a go area because an original bag goes for N50,000 and above. The price of the less quality bag has also increased to N15,000 upwards, which was N3,000 to N5,000.

“My parents have given me what they can afford. I cannot disturb them with things like buying a handbag.”

According to Obidi Festus, a backing bag seller in Lagos, the prices of the backing bags, both new and fairly used have risen as the dollar rises against the naira daily.

He said: “Backing bags are now very expensive depending on the quality. The increase in the prices is due to the depreciation of the naira against the dollar and also import duties charges paid.

“Even the people selling fairly used backing bags are not left out of this dilemma. I pray God helps us.”

