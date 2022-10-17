Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–MINISTER of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu,has identified climate change as current biggest threat in the world, noting that it knows no borders.

To this end,he said the current federal administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was fully committed to the fight against climate change.

The minister, speaking, Monday,in his goodwill message at the 18th Nigerian International Secondary Schools Model United Nations,NOSSMUN Congress,in Abuja,noted that the commitment of the president to the worrisome development drove him to participate actively in many international engagements on climate change.

He commended the organisers for the choice of the 2022 conference which had the theme:”Climate Crisis as the most urgent threat if our time.”

He said:”Climate change is the biggest threat that we are facing today, and it knows no borders. I can understand the fear and anxiety of young people for sustained action to combat climate change.

“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to the fight against climate change and the president has actively taken part in several United Nations heads of government meetings on climate change, notably the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference,4COP 21,held in Paris, France.

“Nigeria has also updated her Nationally Determined Contribution,NDC to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change; and the action plans inherent in the new ND include the elimination of kerosene lighting by 2030,an increase in the use of buses for public transport,and 59 percent reduction in the fraction of crop residues burnt by 2030 and implementation of forest programmes,”

He noted that:”On 19 November 2021, President Buhari signed the Nigeria Climate Change Bill, fulfilling Nigeria’s commitment to the Glasgow Climate Pact.”

The minister explained that,” The Climate Change Act provides a legal framework for achieving low carbon emissions while ensuring green and sustainable economic growth.”

He further explained that the Act will support and enable the implementation of national climate actions, including accessing climate finance and carbon trading that will enable a reduction in greenhouse gases that are contributory factors to climate change and it’s attendant effects.”