By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – To revive damaged ecosystems and shift from harming the planet to healing it, the Sterling One Foundation and the Green Sahara in collaboration with Unity Schools Old Students’ Association, USOSA have concluded plans to plant 200 million trees across the six geopolitical zones of the country before 2030.

The groups would also set up green clubs in Unity schools across the country with the pilot programme aimed at planting 10,000 trees to cover 24 schools chosen from the six geo-political zones.

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Sterling One Foundation, Mrs. Peju Ibekwe and that of Green Sahara, Alhaji Sulaiman Dikwa in a statement expressed disappointment over the rampant ignorance being displayed by Nigerians over issues around climate change and called for a change of attitude.

The duo stressed that the media was needed now more than ever to create awareness of conversations around and about climate change as climate change is one of the defining issues in society.

According to the statement signed by them, they stated, “We have the vision to plant 200 million trees with our partners and we will be starting this year by planting 10,000 economic trees across the six geo-political zones in partnership with the Unity Schools.

“The pilot programme will cover 24 schools chosen from the six geo-political zones where ten thousand trees will be established while supporting nurseries to birth more trees at the schools.

“We target 200 million trees over the next 10 years as the UN marks the decade of action. There has never been a more urgent need to revive damaged ecosystems than now and we need urgent action to address these pressing issues. We must shift from harming the planet to healing it.

“Unfortunately, in Nigeria, we still experience rampant ignorance, apathy, carelessness and lack of follow-through when it comes to issues and conversations around climate action and a clear understanding by the common man.”

The statement added, “The media is needed now more than ever to create awareness on conversations around and about climate change. Climate change is one of the defining issues in society today.

“We have prioritized multi-stakeholder engagements in driving advocacy, furthering conversations towards increased awareness and effective action in driving innovative solutions to combat this menace while promoting collaboration and accountable reportage by the media.”

