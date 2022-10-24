By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

CHAIRMAN of Christian elders and Fathers Forum of Nigeria, in Akwa Ibom State, Rev. Effiong Isangedighi has expressed the forum’s support for completion and succession agenda ofgovernor Udom Emmanuel.

Isangedighi who spoke during the forum’s 2022 conference held at Christ Believers Evangelical Mission Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital, with the theme: The concept of result oriented leadership’, stressed that the Forum is impressed with the governor’s performance.

He, however, advised that the governor before exiting office in 2023 should ensure that he left his imprint in all nooks and crannies of the state for every citizen to feel a sense of belonging.

He added: “As a group our main thrust is to intercede in prayers for the wellbeing of Christians across the state and Nigeria at large. We meet every month to pray because the condition this country now needs more prayer.

“But we hold our annual conference once a year where erudite speakers and men of God are invited to keep members of the forum abreast of current issues.”

The clergyman who noted that the Forum disagrees with the controversial All Progressives Congress Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, advised Christian faithfuls to make sure that they have their Permanent Voter’s card (PVC) in order to exercise their civic franchise in the forthcoming general elections.

Also speaking at the annual conference Rt. Rev Asukwuo Antai, described the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket in a multi ethnic and multi-religion country and also the People’s Democratic Party zoning of its presidential ticket to the north again as unacceptable.

“Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of APC should not be glossed over, neither should the agenda by the Peoples Democratic Party to return power to the north be taken lightly.

“The church, through her organs like the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and affiliate blocs should educate the faithful on the danger of such arrangement in a multi ethnic and multi religious country, irrespective of party loyalty, affiliation.

“The church must rise to the occasion and resist any arrangement that will jeopardize our future, peace and development of the nation.”

RELATED NEWS