By Jimitota Onoyume

Eight inmates, four at the Warri custodial centre, (Okere prison) and another four at the Sapele custodial centre have regained their freedom.

The Chief Judge , Honourable Justice Tessy Diai on tour of correctional centres across the state for jail delivery exercise said the move was to decongest the centres, adding that some of the inmates had no business being there.

In Sapele , she said there was no lawful justification for detaining an inmate freed because there was no charge preferred against him.

The CJ further said it was counter productive trying one of them freed in Warri, Mr Tejiri who looked mentally unstable, adding she said it was also unacceptable that inmates were taken to court in Ughelli once a week.

” I just learnt that inmates are taken to courts in Ughelli once a week. I am not happy, I am not impressed. Something must be done; so the number of times inmates are taken to those courts must increase, ” .

The C J, further lauded the DPP , Chief Registrar, Judges and chairmen of branches of Nigerian Bar Association, Delta State present for their performance.

