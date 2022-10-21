By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Choice International Group, CIG, has unveiled three new Gree Air Conditioners (AC) in a bid to meet the comfort needs of consumers.

The group has also launched the onboarding of new dealers in its investment scheme.

General Manager, CIG E-Home Co. Ltd, Mr Chibuzor Ogunka, disclosed this stating that the three new Gree ACs are the G-tech, Kimbe and Minty.

Ogunka noted that the G-tech air-conditioner provides a 3D spiral external air supply technology as well as a WIFI smart control and a water-electricity separation technology, among other mouth-watering features. The product is said to come in 1HP/1.5HP.

He said: “As a company, we try to be very real in the needs of not just the dealers, not just the industry but as well as our end users because both the customers and consumers are very important to us. As a company, we try to create the best technology that will satisfy your needs. We are also launching our upcoming dealers who will be signing up today.”

Explaining the criterions considered for the production of the ACs, Group Head Communication CIG, Mr. Temidayo Esiege, explained that the G-tech AC helps to save on maintenance bills because it is washable while the Kimbe serves as the perfect companion and has a self cleaning evaporator.

Explaining the procedures for onboarding as a sole distributor and dealer in the Gree AC investment scheme, the Group Head, Communications & General Manager Commercial, CIG Motors, Mr. Jubril Arogundade said: “What we are doing today is unveiling the dealers for Gree AC. The model of marketing this business in Nigeria is to partner with people like you in 36 states in the country.”