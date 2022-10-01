



GLORY Impact Christian Centre (GIC) at the weekend kicked off its skill acquisition and empowerment programme for youths and women at its Cathedral at Akute, Ogun State. It will end on October 3.

In a statement, the GIG Senior Pastor, Pastor Busola Afolayan, said their objective is to equip young people and women in their host community with skills that could help to solve unemployment. It is also to encourage people who have paid jobs to have multiple streams of income.

Afolayan said: “The rising unemployment in our society calls for concern. Hence, we must rise up to tackle it before it gets out of hand. It is a well-known fact that no meaningful social and economic progress could be recorded where the majority of any society is unemployed.

“Furthermore, we live in a country with an unstable economy. There is no guarantee that you will get your salary when you expect it and the reality is that there are some financial needs that you can’t delay. The more income streams you can create the more wealth you will have.”



