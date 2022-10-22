One of Nigeria’s most respected tech expert, humanitarian and the CEO of Uniccon Group of Companies with subsidiaries’ operations in STEM, software development, e-commerce, agro-commodities value chain supply and export logistics, jewelry, as well as international business consultancy and advisory, Chukwudi Obinna Ekwueme has been awarded Excellence in Technology and Community Development at the just concluded Peace Achiever’s international Award 2022.

The excited Chuks Ekwueme flanked by his people thanksed that organisers for finding him with for the award out of the numerous personality listed on the category. He promised the award to spur him to do more as it has been his drive to contribute his quota to human development, growth and peace in the world.

Chukwudi Ekwueme is a man of vision , hence he leads a dynamic team spearheading innovative projects including Africa’s first humanoid, Africa’s first e-commerce platform that integrates the Metaverse and NFTs into its features, and many more ingenious projects.

His wealth of experience and achievements motivated Nigerians and the organisation to celebrate him with the prestigious award to motivate him in his endeavours.

He nurtures the vision of using his company to help businesses and people in Africa to achieve their fullest potential via access to the most innovative and impacting technologies. To achieve this feat, he works with great researchers, innovative tools, and resources to build the African economy.

“I believe the government need to support the tech industry in achieving her goals because the world is driven by technology today. I want to thank the organisers of Peace Achievers International Award, Amb Kingsley Amafibe for acknowledging what I do and finding me worthy.

“I will continue to do what I know best and build on human capital and will not stop until things get better. I appreciate this alot. Thank you,” he stated.

