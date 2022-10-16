By Ayo Onikoyi

The city of Akure, the Ondo State capital is currently agog as music sensation and content creator, Adebisi Emmanuel, otherwise known as BisiManuel drags top music and comedy acts to town for his much anticipated concert, ‘Chronicles of BisiManuel’.

The show which has been the talk of the moment in Akure and beyond will witness the large turnout of social media content creators, music artistes, comedians and dignitaries from all walks of life as the show is expected to put Akure on the map.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the concert that will be headlined by KennyBlaq and Woli Agba, BisiManuel said he was led by the spirit of God during one of his prayer sessions on what is next on God’s plan for his life.

The show which comes up at the Dome Akure will also witness the presence of gospel and inspirational singers including BBO, Big Bolaji, Femi Praise, Adunni, Mac Layor, Heeyarhnu among others who will surely change the trajectory of his life as a musician and performer. He added that this is the 7th concert God has staged using Bisimanuel, adding that “so it is already a yearly thing. We had two in 2019. The Expectation God laid on my heart for this concert is that every man in attendance will come to the realisation of God’s involvement in their lives.