The Zonal Pastor of Christ Embassy, Lagos Zone 5, Dr Deola Phillips, has urged Nigerians to stop saying negative statements about Nigeria.

Phillips gave the admonition in a sermon, during the Sunday service at the Christ Embassy Loveworld Arena, Lekki, Lagos.

She said that Nigerians should instead, proclaim peace and good tidings for and about the country.

After the service, the Zonal Pastor led a large number of the congregation in the Lekki axis on a street walk to evangelise about the Healing Stream Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Phillips enjoined the people to cultivate the habit of prayers in whatever challenges they find themselves and to trust only in God for divine healing and restoration, through Jesus Christ.

She said that the Healing Stream Live Healing Services is a two-day healing programme, specially designed by the Holy Spirit to bring divine healing to everyone that required healing for their bodies.

”We are testifying of what we have seen, we have seen miracles of healing, cancer disappearing, we have seen the lame walk, the blind seeing, the deaf hear.

”We have seen the oppressed step-free and the dead raised at the name of Jesus Christ, so this Friday and Saturday, the healing streams will flow,” she said.

Phillips said that the programme would proffer solutions to the many socio-economic and health challenges of Nigerians if they key into it.

She said that the street walk was to sensitise the public about the faith and power of healing as exemplified by Jesus’ name.

The programme billed to hold over the weekend is expected to attract billions of people globally.

”We have had previous editions of this programme with millions of people in participation and multiple millions of testimonies of healing and the dead being raised.

”We have seen amazing things because God loves the world. He loves the world and He gave us His Son.

”We are here to announce to the world that with His son; He gave us all things; He gave us health; He gave us prosperity; He gave us life to enjoy to the fullest.

”During the healing streams, with our man of God, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, we are going to be celebrating the effects of the life and the death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” Phillips said.

