.. hoodlums came in motorbikes – Izzi Chair

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A report reaching Vanguard has it that a Chinese expatriate (names withheld) was weekend, reportedly attacked and shot dead in Ebonyi State.

Vanguard investigation revealed that the incident happened at a popular mining site at Iboko, in the Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

The Policemen who were protecting the Chinese were reportedly disarmed by the hoodlums during the attack.

The corpse of the victim was said to have been deposited at a mortuary in Abakaliki.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Barr. Steve Emenike who expressed displeasure over the development, described the incident as a national embarrassment.

According to him, the hoodlums came on motorbikes to cause mayhem in Otam village of the LGA.

He said the LGA has already swung into action by reconstituting a formidable Vigilante group and banned the operation of motorbikes between the hours of 7p.m and 6a.m until further notice.

“We are working with security Agencies, including the Police and DSS to nip the ugly incident at the board and ensure the arrest of all the suspects involved.

“We can no longer accept or tolerate this spare of Insecurity. Izzi LGA is peaceful and we intend to sustain that peace for the well-being of our people.”

Contacted, the Police spokesperson of Ebonyi State Police Command, SP Chris Anyanwu said his office was yet to notify about the ugly incident.

“I believe the signal will come in tomorrow.”

