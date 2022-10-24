China’s foreign trade increased by 9.9 per cent year-on-year to 31.11 trillion Yuan (about 4.75 trillion dollars) during the first nine months of 2022, according to official data on Monday.

The General Administration of Customs said that exports rose by 13.8 per cent year-on-year to 17.67 trillion Yuan, while imports increased to 5.2 per cent from a year ago to 13.44 trillion Yuan.

From January to September, China’s trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the European Union, and the United States grew by 15.2 per cent, nine per cent and eight per cent, respectively.

In the period under review, China’s trade with Belt and Road countries soared by 20.7 per cent year-on-year to 10.04 trillion Yuan.

Private enterprises saw imports and exports increase by 14.5 per cent from a year ago to 15.62 trillion Yuan in the first nine months, accounting for 50.2 per cent of the country’s total.

Exports of mechanical and electrical products expanded by ten per cent, accounting for 56.8 per cent, while exports of labour-intensive products increased by 12.7 per cent from a year ago. (Xinhua/NAN)

