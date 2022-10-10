.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Award-winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, President/Founder of Salice Demuren Foundation and GTBank’s first female Chairman as well as the first female Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Osaretin Demuren and former President of the Nigerian Senate, HE (Dr) Abubakar Bukola Saraki, C.O.N, as well as Commissioner of the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Cecilia Bolaji Dada, among other, have been billed to headline this year’s WIMBIZ Annual Conference.

The Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) 21st Annual Conference has been scheduled to hold in-person and online from the 3rd to 4th November 2022 in Eko Hotels&Suites, Lagos, Nigeria, with digital streaming platforms available for its virtual audience.

With the theme “Firing Forward: The Future in Focus” according to the WIMBIZ Executive Director (ED), Hansatu Adegbite has developed valuable partnerships over the years and is currently operating with a leaner structure as a result of the era of the leadership transition of the organisation.

Adegbite stated that partners including sponsors, donors, media partners, stakeholders as well as WIMBIZ Associates, and Life Members are critical to the continued vision attainment of the organization.

“Over the last 20 years, key learning from past conferences on diverse gender-focused initiatives, cutting across business, economy, social sector, politics, and equal opportunities has helped in inspiring more women to attain leadership positions as well as build key partnerships.

“On this note, this year’s speakers have been carefully selected based on asset-enhancing strategies they have to share with the delegates for collective nation-building, while the theme aptly speaks to a new era with a fired-up mission.

“In addition to keynote presentations, delegates will participate in WIMBIZ’s signature debate, deep dives, plenary sessions, and after party.

“Registration is ongoing on the WIMBIZ’s conference website https://wimbizannualconference.com/ with additional details rolled out consistently on its social media platforms.

“The WIMBIZ Annual Conference is the leading gathering of female business owners, private sector professionals, public sector leaders, and social sector practitioners worldwide.

“Over 15,000 women have been delegates at the conference since 2002. Past speakers include Her Excellency, the wife of Nigeria’s Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo; Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, SAN and Africa’s first Nobel Prize for Literature recipient, Wole Soyinka”, she said.

