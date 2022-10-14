.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Children’s Parliament (BOCP) has demanded for the implementation of the 2022 Child Rights Act to secure their future.

The assented bill was to address gender-based violence (GBV) and prevent gender inequality to ensure girls’ rights in the various sectors of the economy.

Speaker of BOCP, Ibrahim Zannah made the demands at the mark of International Day of the Girl Child in Maiduguri.

The Save the Children also organised the ‘Girls’ Media Roundtable’ in raising other critical issues affecting the physically challenged girls.

He said that there should be investments while implementing the rights of the girl child in the state.

“This is to enable us secure our future,” he said.

He noted that the issues confronting the girl child include education, mental health and protection in the over a decade conflict in communities.

“Allow us to prove out socio-economic potentials to secure our future,” he declared, noting that this could reduce discrimination against the girl child.

Besides, he added: “Our time is now, our rights our future,” he said.

Aisha Mohammed, a physically challenged member of parliament said the State government has abandoned girls without teaching and learning materials in schools for both teachers and the physically challenged children.

Precious Joseph, therefore, called on the disabled children to go to school, so as the problems facing the physically challenged girls are solved by the state government.

Despite the challenges of the girl child, Madina Abdulkarim, however said that the girls are breaking the boundaries to change the narratives of the girl child.

According to her, the State government are to provide critical services for the girls with disabilities.

She noted that they have potentials to secure their future, as they continue to be obedient to parents and guardians.

The Save the Children also distributed three laptops and a printer to overcome some of the challenges of disabled children.

Responding, the Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, represented by Falmata Kaumi said: “We will continue to partner with the Save the Children in addressing the issues facing the children to secure their future.”

She noted that as the Child Rights Act has been passed into law, it will promote and sustain the implementation of children’s rights to education, health and protection in securing their future.