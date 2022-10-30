By Chioma Obinna

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, SDG, target (3.2) for child mortality focused on ending preventable deaths of newborns and children under-5-years of age. The global target also calls for reducing neonatal mortality to as low as 12 deaths per 1,000 live births and under-five mortality to as low as 25 deaths per 1,000 live births.

The reduction of child mortality has become one of the most important objectives in national plans and programmes in every country.

Sadly, despite this all-important objective, for some reason, a high number of these babies are dying in Nigeria and the six states of South West Nigeria are not spared.

Women are still suffering the pain of losing their babies even before the first month of life.

Mrs Bola Ojo, who resides in the Mowe area of Ogun State in her last trimesters, envisaged how she will nurture her baby after birth. But little did she know that all her plans will remain a mere dream. Her child died after birth due to complications arising from a long labour.

Like Bola, Justina Agbe suffered the same faith in Ekiti state. According to Justina, even though she and her husband arrived on time at the hospital, there were not enough skilled attendants at the health facility that fateful night. These cases are commonplace. These babies are part of the number of children that are dying within their first month of life and those that died under the age of five.

According to Nigeria’s latest Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, MICS 6, the South West parades an unacceptable percentage of children who die before the age of 5.

The Survey showed that 102 deaths per 1000 live births are recorded in the geopolitical Zone before their 5th birthday, 34 deaths per 1000 live births occur within the first month of life and 63 deaths per 1000 live births happen within the first birthday.

According to statistics obtained from the MICS6 carried out by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, and UNICEF among other partners, South West Zone ranks high in neonatal, infant and under-five mortalities and may fall short of achieving the SDG 3.2 target.

In this situation, critical stakeholders worry that there was a need for urgent interventions.

Today, in the zone, the safest state to have children remains Lagos followed by Osun and Ondo while children born in Ogun, Oyo, and Ekiti states respectively have little chance of survival.

Out of 1000 live births in Lagos State, 11 will die within one month of life, while 15 will die before the first year of life (infant mortality) and another 15 per 1000 live births will die before age 5.

Although experts worry that the state of excellence should not be talking about deaths of children following the state government’s huge investments in maternal and child care, the situation in Ogun leaves much to be desired.

In Neonatal deaths, Ogun State has the highest number of children, and also the highest in both infants and under-five mortalities.

Followed closely by Ekiti with 53 per 1000 live births in neonatal deaths, the state scored 67 in infant mortality, higher than South West zone’s average as well as 82 per 1000 in under-5 mortality. Also, Oyo parades 31 per 1000 births in neonatal deaths, 40 in infant mortality and 57 in under-five deaths.

Other states like Osun reported 12 neonatal deaths per 1000 births, 17 in infants and 24 in under-5 mortalities. Ondo reported 18 neonatal deaths, 31 in infant mortality and 64 in under-5 mortality.

Although the situation has been partly attributed to some global issues like COVCOVID-19hat prevented many women from visiting health facilities for antenatal care among others, experts are worried that there is an urgent need for state governments to begin to mobilize resources and put in place appropriate policies to stem the ugly situation.

Reasons for high deaths

Findings by Good Health Weekly and some of the revelations in the 2021 MICS6 have also shown that migration of health professionals abroad, absence of health facilities in every ward, ignorance, poverty and traditional beliefs of mothers as well as their inability of these mothers to give birth in health facilities with skilled health professionals have contributed to the situation across the state.

Speaking to Good Health Weekly in Ibadan, Health Specialist, United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, Lagos Field Office, Dr Ijeoma Agbo, lamented the situation in Ogun and Oyo States, insisting that the neonatal deaths in those states were unacceptable. “Even if you have one death is unacceptable.”

We want women to go through delivery and come out with their babies alive.

According to Agbo, there are multiple reasons why these babies are dying.

“When you look at neonatal death, it could be due to preterm deliveries, it can be due to complications from the mother while giving birth. It could also come from the health systems’ point of view and the client’s as well.

“From the health systems, there are a lot of things that need to be put in place to ensure that we have good access to health facilities where women can deliver safely and can care for the newborn.

“We still do not have all our wards within Oyo State having a PHC, meaning that we don’t have healthcare close to the grassroots in the state. With that, we might see some of our mothers still delivering out of institutions, at traditional birth attendants and all that. “Also, for midwives and other health workers who are supposed to ensure that there are skilled birth attendants for safe delivery. We do not have enough in Oyo state,” she said.

Agbo explained that the Oyo state government has been looking at recruiting to have enough staff to provide this skilled care, adding that the huge human resource drain in the country has also contributed to it.

She said the state is also looking at how to get Adhoc staff to assist in the services. “We are just hoping that with advocacy they will hasten the arrangement so that the state can have skilled birth attendants within.”

Speaking on Lagos’s situation, she said although the state seems to be doing much better than other states in the South West, one death is still unacceptable.

“We must always strive to get to a point where we can have zero death. We also have some deaths that go unreported.”

She further urged the Lagos State government to do more and monitor these deaths that go unreported.

She regretted that a lot of things need to be done in terms of awareness as cases of religious belief, myths and misconceptions about delivering in health facilities still exist.

She urged women to always go to a health facility for their deliveries, hence the need for a synergy between traditional birth attendants and health facilities.

She called for awareness in the communities through community leaders on issues of child survival.

She advised governors in the zone not to see the results of the MICs as a kind of castigation but rather as a core card because it will help the states plan better going further, especially, now the year is ending and plans are being made for 2023.

“We should put our funds, human resources and efforts because we all know that they are limited. We should direct these resources in the areas we did not do well for us to see more progress in the indices.”

Speaking, the UNICEF, Social Policy Specialist, Muhammed Okorie, said states need to identify their core areas and understand the deprivation, what can be done, what policies need to be in place, what budgetary allocation they need to put in place, what coordination platforms should they put in place, so that at the end of the day, they will begin to see a difference and improvement in the outcomes.

Stating that MICS was a global report to measure performance on some indicators, he said governments have the primary responsibility of ensuring the security and welfare of its citizens, making sure that women and children are taken care of.

“Government is the key policy and the key duty bearer, so we expect that government will formulate the right policies, and do programmes to counter the myths and misconceptions and social norms that prevent women from getting the right treatment during pregnancy.

“They also need to put in place the right budget, the health sector should be well financed and there has to be coordination across all stakeholders and government has to lead in these areas.”

He said the government should also mobilize development partners, CSOs, private sector, to fill the gaps identified by MICS6.

