.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Odo-Ijesa community in Atakumosa-East local government area of Osun state has pulled out of the arbitration committee set up by Owa of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromalaran to settle chieftaincy tussle ravaging the community.

The community in a letter presented while addressing journalist on their perceived bias against the committee insisted on allowing the litigation on the matter run it full course.

Speaking on behalf of the community in Ilesa on Tuesday, its Secretary, Odusanya Ishola accused the committee set up to settle the dispute amicably of trying to impose an outsider against the rightful owner, Chief Olugbenga Ogunniyi of the Jakuta family.

The letter which was also signed by the secretary reads in part: “We realized that the committee had already made up their minds to foist a non-member of our community on us despite been in possession of all the facts. By asking High Olugbenga Ogunniyi to pick up another title aside from the Orisa title that rightfully belongs to his family, is a slap on our tradition, culture and custom.

“Although the matter is before a competent court of jurisdiction but we thought you will be able to settle it and call a spade a spade. But the recent happening has made us to lost confidence in the Committee arbitration.

“How can the committee ask royal blood to leave his title for a non-royal blood? This is sacrilegious!

“We wish to state here once again as we had done in all our meetings with the committee that High Chief Olugbenga Ogunniyi is the authentic Orisa of Odo-ljesa, and the Jakuta family which High Chief Olugbenga Ogunniyi came from had always been the bearer of the Orisa title.

“Changing it will bring the curse of God on us all. We are surprised at your insistence on an Ise-Ijesa-indigene on us as our Orisa. We totally reject it.

“As advised by our lawyer, we will continue to pursue the matter in court to a logical conclusion. We do not want to be in contempt of court as a notice has already been served on the committee”.

RELATED NEWS