By Adegboyega Adeleye

Ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League fixture, Chelsea coach, Graham Potter says the match against AC Millan is a massive challenge for his side.

Chelsea play AC Milan on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge as Potter looks to get his first win in the Champions League after a 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg last month.

The Blues lost their opening match 1-0 at Dinamo Zagreb under previous boss Thomas Tuchel.

“They are a top team. It’s a massive challenge for us and an exciting challenge,” Potter said in his pre-match champions league press conference.

When asked what he learned from his first Champions League game, he said: “It’s as I expect. It’s a real challenge if you drop your level.”

Ronaldo and Nkunku transfer

The club has been linked with RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku and fellow forward Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United in recent time.

When asked about them, Potter said: “I will only speak about Chelsea players and not anyone else.”

He further discussed the return of Oliver Giroud to face his former side and praised Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the way he dealt with a violent robbery in his home in the summer.

The tie between Chelsea and Ac-Millan would see former players, Oliver Giroud, Tiemoue Bakayoko, and Fikayo Tomori return to Stamford Bridge as well as Pierre Emerick Aubameyang facing his former side.

It is a battle between two former UCL champions as 2020/2021 champions, Chelsea face seven-time champions, AC Millan who last won the UCL trophy in 2007.

Both sides last faced each other in the 1999/2000 UCL Group H fixture, the tie ended in a 1-1 draw.

Potter also confirmed Mendy has returned to training and will be in the squad to face AC Milan on Wednesday.

He continued saying he is in no rush to establish who is his number one goalkeeper at Chelsea.

Potter said, “I’m in no rush to label anybody one or two or anything like that. Firstly I want to help Kepa enjoy his football and play at a really good level, which I think he did against Crystal Palace. Then I want to help Edy get fit and ready to play, which he has done really well so far.”

