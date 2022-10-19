Being from Nigeria is such a perk, a perk amid remarkable exceptions. Chelsea Chiamaka Obiakalusi was born on February 8 and she is from Enugu, Nigeria. She is honored for her remarkable actions in a distant country which is a rare event. She was born in Lagos and relocated to Abuja at six years old. She received her formal schooling at many institutions due to the dynamic scope of her father’s career, but significant ones include Ta-Adel Private School in Lagos, Kingdom Heritage Durumi, Abuja, and St. Gloria’s College. She had been a student at UNN since 2018, but she had to relocate to the UK to pursue her studies because of the persistent university standoff.

Chelsea Obiakalusi is a talented and versatile young woman whose proficiency covers a variety of professions, including acting, scriptwriting, beauty pageants, and creative writing. Chelsea Obiakalusi continues to build on her accomplishments as a young woman, including making her film debut at the age of eighteen with illustrious actors and actresses like Emeka Onu, Larry Koldsweat, Toosweet Anangh, Patience Ozokwor and many others. However, her outcome did not cease there; at the age of nineteen, she was positioned as the Face of Nigeria 2021 and, deftly tailored her first sketch show.

Chelsea Obiakalusi, who writes professionally, has penned a large number of articles that have appeared in prominent publications. She was endorsed for the best beauty Pageant Queen awards for Eko heritage, and her intellectual capacity at such a young age has garnered her ambassadorial identification. Currently, she serves as the student ambassador for international students at the University of Northampton.

Having seen the power of a young woman who embodies a contemporary conception, Chelsea intends to become a well-known counseling psychologist and a pioneer of the media village. However, she strikes a counterweight between her professional and personal life while offsetting her full-time studies and career, while on the other hand, she likes to write poetry and sing, even others have complimented her on her vocals, explore the web, and make suggestions to those who ask for it. Even though, She is more interested in supporting individuals intellectually and psychologically. As a result, she looks up to her older sister and mother as role models. “I hold God in high regard since I am powerless without him” Chelsea concludes.