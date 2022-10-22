By Biodun Busari

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro scored a late-minute goal to secure a point for the visitors at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Both sides could not find the back of the net in the first 45 minutes with brilliant performance from the Blues’ defence line curtailing visitors’ attacking line led by Antony.

The hosts missed a couple of chances as well when Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to convert Mason Mount’s crosses twice.

In 87 minutes, Graham Potter’s had a breakthrough when Jorginho scored from the spot after Scott McTominay fouled Chelsea sub Armando Broja who came in for Raheem Sterling.

Erik ten Hag’s side mounted pressure on Chelsea and Casemiro header in 90+4 minutes with the assist from Luke Shaw levelled for the Red Devils.

The game placed Chelsea and Manchester United on the fourth and fifth positions respectively on the log having played 11 games.