Kai Havertz and Mason Mount celebrate Chelsea opener

By Biodun Busari

Chelsea grabbed their third consecutive win in the Premier League this season after thrashing Wolverhampton by three goals to nothing at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Graham Potter made six changes to the side that beat AC Milan 3-0 at the Champions League game on Wednesday night in London, England.

The trio of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja were on the scoresheet to make Diego Costa’s return to the West London club as a Wolves player an unfruitful one.

Havertz handed the hosts their lead at the nick of the first half (45+3’) when he converted Mason Mount’s cross.

The Blues continued their domination of the game and Pulisic fired home the second goal after completing a brilliant one-two with Mount in the Wolves’box at 54th minute.

It was a superb sub for the 21-year-old Albanian Armando Broja who sealed the victory by scoring his first goal for Chelsea in the 90th minute with an assist from Mateo Kovacic.

The victory which had moved Chelsea to the fourth position on the log with eight games would be a sigh of relief for Potter who seems to be getting his team together as he looks forward to a return leg of the Champions League match against Rossoneri in Milan, Italy on Tuesday.



