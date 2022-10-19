For lovers of an authentic Chinese feast, Lagos Continental Hotel has become a place to be since the arrival of Chef Eric Chua.

Popularly called Chef Chua, Eric has infused his wealth of oriental cuisine experience into the Hotel’s SOHO restaurant.

He this interview, Chef Chua shares his experience as a chef and how Television cooking shows and his mum’s love for cooking shaped his path to what he is today as he never went to any formal school to learn the art.

Here is an excerpt from the interview by Jimoh Babatunde.

Background

I am a Malaysian and a father of three. I love cooking from a young age. I saw a tv cooking show that got me interested. My mum and family were good cooks too.

I started cooking around age 11 by assisting my mum.

I studied only in high school as I was not too keen about going to school as I knew that I wanted to be a chef, even during school break I did part-time work in cooking.

Though I took culinary courses, my mum was a great influence as she cooked for the family

during Chinese celebrations and other festivals.

From my childhood, I have seen cooking as a professional job.

Early years in the profession

I started working in a hotel after my training. it was tough then as the training we had in the hotel then is different from the way things are done today.

The experience working in a hotel was different from cooking at home as there was so much to do like scrubbing, washing and cutting.

I don’t have any regret going through that route as I learned how to clean birds, wash plates, and do other things in the kitchen as there was no machine then.

I have worked in India, Uk for about five years and in a banquet hotel in Malaysia, where I learned how to manage people and materials. It was a restaurant for homemade food.

Advice to young chefs my advice for beginners is to be patient as there is no pain and no gain.

For you to become a professional, you must not look at the pay.

When I started, the money was nothing to write home about, but with patience, you become a professional.

So, you need the patience to undergo proper training to become a professional.

Patience is the key word to grow in the industry. the job takes you away from the family most often, but the future is bright.

People want to eat and through the profession, you can promote your country’s food culture.

if you are good people come looking for you.

The value he holds dear

The most important thing to me is freshness, quality and value.

You can’t get a good menu without quality, so to meet the guest’s needs you need to understand their needs.

So at our SOHO restaurant, our menu starts from going to the market to get fresh ingredients like fish, chicken and spices.

We need to get fresh and quality ingredients to serve a good meal.

I go to Makoko, an interesting place to be. I bargain with the sellers to get the best price.

I know many people there who are my friends now.

From the ingredients, we make good food that thrills our guests.

I do go out to recommend something different for our customers at times.

This informed our Chinese fusion we have regularly in the hotel, where we combine Chinese food with European ingredients

We also have the Nigeria fusion as we can use jollof rice to stuff the Chinese chicken.

Nigerians like snails, Chinese don’t like it, they like Abalone, we can fuse both.

So, with fusion, you can play with food, like chicken pepper soup to create a Chinese meal.

A chef must be creative and must be able to experiment.

Just like scientists, chefs must create new things and invent new items.

Chefs must come up with food that wow the guests.

People who eat start with the eyes then smell, then taste.

If you don’t have creative food, it might put off the customers, but if it is attractive, the customer is wow and they smell the good aroma before eating.

Experience in Nigeria

I have been in Nigeria for about six years, it has been challenging, the culture, the people and the ingredients.

You need to understand the people’s culture, the food, and the ingredients as the ingredient are not always consistent.

Nigerians like spicy food and I now understand how they pick the pepper

I love jollof rice, and pepper soup but not too spicy.