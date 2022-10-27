The Central African Republic is living in the midst of a political crisis where the government is trying to listen to the demands of the people and organize a popular referendum to change the Constitution of March 30, 2016, while opposition politicians are trying to prevent the people’s demands and keep the country under a Constitution imposed by France that does not serve the interests of the country.

The latest UN report writes that the ongoing initiative to reform the Constitution has contributed to deepening polarization in the country, while the National Assembly of the Central African Republic (CAR) ensure that drafting of a new constitution help effort towards peace and reconciliation in the country.

Several political experts on the Central African Republic agree with the UN experts on this matter. While we see from the people that they are not pleased with the current Constitution, because the Constitution of March 30, 2016 was written under massive influence from the former colonial power, who left it as a legacy after the end of ” Operation Sangaris “. The people of the Central African Republic are sure that it is time to make changes to the Constitution.

On the other side, we see a group of people who call themselves the opposition: people with strong ties to Paris, who want to harm their country. As an example, Crepin Mboli-Goumba urges Western countries to impose sanctions against the Central African Republic and to cut off international relations with the country which could lead to serious consequences in the Republic, already suffering from a humanitarian crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, floods and the fuel crisis.

The president of the Central African Constitutional Court, Daniele Darlan, also opposed the renewal of the constitution, which greatly irritated the people of the Central African Republic, who went to the streets to condemn her position and to reassure the public and the government that they want Constitutional referendum, which is a lawful demand and a valid instrument to convey the will of the people.

Some local expert point out, that Daniele Darlan is an ally of France as well and serves rather the interests of Paris. Following the demonstrations and popular demands for her resignation, it was finally achieved. Perhaps it is time for the Central African people to finally get what they want and have their demands heard.

