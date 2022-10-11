.

LAGOS-THE Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Tuesday, urged the Federal Government to introduce a sustainable model for funding tertiary education in the country, saying the present approach could only draw the education sector backwards.

Speaking at the 2022 edition of Egbe Festival held in Ibeju-Lekki Lagos, Iba Adams berated the Federal Government over the prolonged Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, strike, insisting that the eight months of industrial action embarked upon by the university lecturers had crippled the education sector with the future of the Nigerian youth hanging in the balance.

He said: “It is sad that Nigerian universities have been on strike for the past eight months with no end in sight.

“As far as I am concerned, I think it is time for the Federal Government to introduce a more sustainable model of funding tertiary education.

“This would help in saving the FG the rigours of providing the resources required for funding tertiary education;

“The future of a country lies in the hands of the educated youths.

“It is a fact that any government that fails to educate the youths and address their future yearnings, would be consumed by the same problem it left unaddressed.”

The Yoruba generalissimo also spoke about Egbe Festival, noting that the Festival has the spiritual advantage for the host community.

He urged traditional rulers in Yoruba land to promote at least, one festival in their respective communities, stressing the need to promote peace and tranquillity across the southwest region.

He said: “Egbe has the spiritual potential to bring both spiritual and physical blessing to the people of this community.

“I am appealing to all traditional rulers in Yoruba land to promote at least, one festival in their respective communities. It goes a long way in solving all the problems confronting us as a race.”

In his remarks, Oba Babatunde Muideen urged members of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, to continue their stride in securing the South-West.

The monarch added that in terms of securing the southwest, OPC has remained the last hope of the Yoruba people.

He said: “Let me express my appreciation to the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land for taking it up as a duty to protect the southwest region against intruders and terrorists.

“This is his traditional role as the generalissimo of our race, however, there is a need for all of us as traditional rulers in our respective communities to support him and his team by providing necessary information that can assist them in getting rid of criminals in Yoruba land.

