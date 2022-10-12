THE Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to introduce a sustainable model for funding tertiary education in the country, saying the present approach could only draw the education sector backwards.

Speaking at the 2022 edition of Egbe Festival held in Ibeju-Lekki Lagos, Iba Adams berated the Federal Government over the prolonged Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, strike, insisting that the eight months of industrial action embarked upon by the university lecturers had crippled the education sector with the future of the Nigerian youth hanging in the balance.

He said: “It is sad that Nigerian universities have been on strike for the past eight months with no end in sight.

“As far as I am concerned, I think it is time for the Federal Government to introduce a more sustainable model of funding tertiary education. This would help in saving the FG the rigours of providing the resources required for funding tertiary education.

“The future of a country lies in the hands of the educated youths. It is a fact that any government that fails to educate the youths and address their future yearnings, would be consumed by the same problem it left unaddressed.”

RELATED NEWS