By Efosa Taiwo

Hakan Calhanoglu’s shot into the right bottom corner was enough to give Inter a shock victory over on-form Barcelona at the San Siro.

The victory dents Barcelona’s chances of making it out of the group as they now have to win their remaining fixtures including the second leg against Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou to qualify for the knockout stage.

Though Barca were dominant for the majority of the game, the Nerazzuri stuck to their game plan of hitting them on the break which paid off just before half time as Calhanoglu fired a shot past Ter Stegen from outside the box to put Inter ahead and get the crowd behind them.

All efforts to get an equalizer went awry as Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati, Franck Kessie, Alejandro Balde were all brought in to salvage at least a point for the Blaugrana.

Ace striker, Robert Lewandowski was largely silent in the game as the Inter defence did well to mark him out and ensure he was never a threat to the sturdy defense line of the Nerazzuri.

The win has now taken Inter above Barca who sit third on the group with just three points from three games.

The reverse fixture takes place next Tuesday at the Spotify Camp Nou.

