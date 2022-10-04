By Efosa Taiwo

European heavyweights Inter Milan and Barcelona will clash at the San Siro on Tuesday night in the UEFA Champions League matchday 3.

Both teams who have lost to group leaders Bayern Munich and have both whipped the whipping boys, Victoria Plzen are leveled on points in Group C.

Although the hosts have endured their worst Serie A start for 11 years, their Catalan counterparts are having a better start to the season in recent time as they have gone unbeaten in seven La Liga games to date.

History does not also favour the Nerazzuri has they have met Barcelona nine times and have only won once, with Barca claiming five wins and the rest being draws.

With Bayern who take on Plzen in the other game in the group bound to trounce their opponent, both sides know that if they intend to pick a qualification ticket to the next round, it all boils down to what happen tonight and in the second leg billed for the Spotify Camp Nou in a week’s time.

The odds are much in the favour of Barcelona to take this, especially given the current underwhelming form of Inter Milan. However, Barcelona should not expect an easy game at the San Siro despite having a fiercer attack to do graver damage.

In Group A, Liverpool will be looking at making it two wins in a row in Europe when they host Scottish side, Rangers.

The Reds, however, are struggling to find their imperious form this season having won just one of their last four matches in all competitions.

Rangers, on the other hand, are battered in the Champions league, losing to both Ajax and Napoli in the two matchdays.

The Gers know that they need to get at least a point in today’s encounter at the Anfield if they intend to make it out of the group stage.

Other fixtures billed for tonight include:

Plzen vs Bayern

Sporting Lisbon vs Marsielle

Napoli vs Ajax

Atletico vs Brugge

Tottenham vs Frankfurt

Bayern Leverkusen vs Porto

