The Centre for Wounded Servicemen and Fallen Heroes Supports Fund (CFWS&FHSF) has described Sunday’s attack of a police station in Enugu by unknown gunmen as barbaric and extremely cruel.

Retired Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe, the Chairman Board of Trustees of the centre, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja while reacting to the incident, which happened at Inyi police station in Oji River Area Council of Enugu.

He said the attack, which led to the killing of at least a police officer on active duty, two civilians and the burning down of the police station was uncalled for.

He, however, advised security operatives in the country not to be discouraged by such acts but to keep putting in their best in securing life and property of Nigerians, adding that better days are ahead.

Esekhaigbe called on members of the community and its traditional ruler to ensure that the perpetrators of the act were fished out for prosecution to serve as detterant to others.

“We believe the perpetrators of this barbaric and extremely cruel act are within the community, everything should be done to fish them out by members of the community and the traditional ruler.

“They could not be far away from the people because we believe they leave in the community,” he said.

Esekhaigbe, however, commended the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, for the release of the 23 remaining abducted Abuja-Kaduna train victims.

He lauded the Federal Government and the military authority for fulfilling the earlier promise to rescue the abductees, adding that the military deserved to be commended by all.

RELATED NEWS