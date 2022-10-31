An ICT expert in the country has urged the federal government to patronize the local industry robustly as preparations for the 2023 census begins in earnest.

He urged the National Population Commission (NPC), and Federal Government to embrace competent Nigerian producers of devices for 2023 National Population Census exercise to help grow the economy , manage risks and strengthen the security situation in the country.

Dr. Abdulwahab Olajide Kunle, an ICT expert in security devices, stated this yesterday in Abuja, in an event organised by young ICT professionals and manufacturers,

Kunle said one of the major challenges affecting the ICT industry in the country was that some Nigerians believe that imported products are of higher quality than locally-made one noting that the country now boasts of over 5 world class computer device assembly plants and 3 Original Equipment Manufacturers OEM certified by global bodies. These number continue to dwindle because of lack of fair patronage with local producers.

He commended President Buhari for his unrelenting campaign in the areas of patronising locally made products in the country, and said the FG efforts in that regards has greatly yielded result.

He said challenges abound for investors who struggle to justify investment, adding that the decision by NPC to procure 800,000.00 devices is enough to revolutionize the ICT manufacturing sector in the country.

He commended the steps taken by NPC by visiting local OEM’s to ensure NITDA compliance while conducting transparent bid process.

He urged the National Population Commission (NPC) to ensure such a high deployments of devices is fairly distributed among the competent factories in teh industry , so as to manage delivery risk and maximize job creation opportunities across the country. The expert warned of a ‘single point of failure’ scenario if the commission were deliver 800,000 devices from just on company. According to him, there’s a real risk of jeopardising the entire census exercise if this were to happen.

He said engaging local industries will help create job employment, and stem the security situation in the country.

According to him, Nigeria’s ICT industries have the manpower and capacity to manage and provide all the devices needed to conduct hitch free census in 2023 exercise without hindrance rather than import.

He added, “when the country continues to rely on importation of ICT devices from foreign countries that can be produced locally, it is simply exporting job opportunities abroad and also putting pressure on foreign exchange.

“When we talk about missed opportunities in developing local content through Npower, DSO, election devices, smart meters etc, all these projects could have sparked ICT manufacturing industrializations in the country,” he explained.

He appealed to the FG and policy-makers and industries to encourage and promote made-in-Nigerian products, saying that Nigerians are doing well in manufacturing quality products that could compete with their foreign counterparts.

