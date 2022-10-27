

By Juliet Ebirim

I’m Prime Video Nigeria last weekend closed out “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” with a two-part event and the first-ever drone show in Nigeria. The event, which held at the terrace of the Eko Pearl Towers, Eko Atlantic City, saw hundreds of drones light up the sky in a dazzling and enchanting display.

Celebrities who graced the event include reality TV stars Tobi Bakre, Elozonam, Saskay, Boma Akpore, Seyi Awolowo, as well as influencers Enioluwa, Taymesan and many others.

The drone show was a fitting end to an amazing series, as Prime Video Nigeria left no stone unturned in giving fans a truly unforgettable experience. From the launch event, to the watch parties for The Rings of Power season debut and then The Rings of Power finale.

The series, based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels, is set in the fictional world of Middle-earth and follows an ensemble cast of characters as they battle the evil Sauron and his army of Orcs.

