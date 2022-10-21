Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unveiled a programme of events to commemorate the first anniversary of the eNaira, Africa’s First Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) which was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari October 25, 2021.

A statement by the Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, in Abuja, yesterday, indicated that the implementation of the eNaira had put Nigeria in the global spotlight as one of the pioneers to deploy a CBDC into live production.

This, he said, had continued to attract the interest of global stakeholders such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, other Central Banks, and the CBDC community.

As part of activities lined up to mark the anniversary, the director said that the CBN would hold a one-day workshop themed “Leveraging Innovation for Inclusive Growth and Development: The eNaira Advantage” scheduled to take place on Tuesday October 25, 2022 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The objectives of the workshop include the review of the eNaira implementation journey, one year after; to drive further adoption of the eNaira through public engagement; and to facilitate global policy dialogue on CBDC to promote peer learning and benchmarking.

According to Mr. Nwanisobi, the event would be hosted by the Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, while the Ministers of Communication and Digital Economy and Humanitarian Affairs would be speakers at the event.

Other key participants at the event include the Chief Executives of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS), the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), members of the Bankers’ Committee, the academia, financial services, and telecommunications regulators, merchants, agents, cooperative groups and technical experts, and the entertainment industry.

The event would also feature a policy round-table discussion on “Effective Collaboration for National Development (Infrastructure, Interoperability, regulation)” and a panel discussion on “eNaira Adoption for economic growth”.