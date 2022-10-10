By Gabriel Olawale

CAVISTA, a global technology company with Nigeria’s largest team of software engineers, has announced the appointment of Olabisi Olotu as senior operations manager to further the company’s efforts to have operational excellence in all areas of its business.

Speaking on the development, Cavista Nigeria’s Vice President and Country Director, Dele Odufuye, said that Olabisi is an experienced operations professional with a unique understanding of the Nigerian IT sector.

He added that “Olabisi has a record of efficiently managing a growing team of professionals and I look forward to the remarkable things we will achieve together.”

Olabisi in her acceptance speech said, “I am privileged to join Cavista at this time as we ensure world-class operational excellence that prioritizes every member of the team. The increasing rate of migration in the tech ecosystem has called for a dynamic approach in engaging and retaining talent, and the Operations team has a huge part to play.

RELATED NEWS