By Femi Salako

At first, it appeared he was heading in the wrong direction in the labyrinth castle of life.

Cardinal (Dr.) James Omolaja Odunmbaku dedicated his life to Christ, thus leading many to think he was lazy and avoiding the challenges of life as if pastoral endeavor is carved for the lazy.

But he proved them wrong when, in 1966, after his secondary education, he got a job at Millet Nigeria Limited as a Clerical Assistant in Lagos, having left his country home, Abeokuta, now the capital of Ogun State.

Among the organizations he traversed, while carving a niche for himself are Dunlop Nigeria Limited as a Supervisor, a Director in Everly Brothers and Personal Assistant to the Managing Director, Nigeria Maritime Services.

Ultimately, he floated his first firm, Bakujofam Nigeria Limited, which has been accompanied by another set of firms, a feat he achieved through divine intervention, dexterity, zeal, hard work, commitment and passion.

Making money is sacrosanct, but Odunmbaku has a caring-heart and created a means of uplifting the underprivileged through provisions he made on the platform of his Foundations.

He established the Centre for Humanitarian Support, a non-governmental organization, mainly to fight the menace of drug abuse.

The Centre sensitizes young folks on drug abuse as it goes round primary and post-primary schools.

The James Omoloja Odunmbaku Foundation, another non-for-profit organization established by the clergy, takes care of people with heart-related ailments that require surgery. The Foundation provides funds for treatment, surgeries of such critical, life-threatening diseases.

Odunmbaku also has a space in his heart for brilliant but indigent students who he grants scholarship to achieve their dreams.

Despite his strides to make life better for himself and his family, he didn’t rest on his passion and love for God’s work.

In the last 16 years, he has not failed to organise annual inter-religious and inter-denominational prayer conference for intercession for Lagos State and Nigeria for peace, progress and development.

He does this through Christ Ambassadors Soul Winners Ministry, which he founded for divine purposes.

No doubt, there have been testimonies that the prayer confab has contributed greatly to the meteoric development in Lagos State.

He’s also the Founder of the Celestial Church of Christ, City of God, Akiode, Lagos, a center of powerful manifestation of God’s power and glory. Traversing the political terrain, Odunmbaku was appointed Patron of Lagos State Community Development Council in 1992. He has been a pivot of development in the community as he effectively galvanizes residents towards harmonious and peaceful co-existence.

It is interesting to note that his flair for mobilizing people at the grassroots for political strength and development has earned him the sobriquet, ‘Baba Eto,’ in the political circle both in Lagos and beyond.

His political journey has seen him become a prominent member of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) from 1978 to 1983; Special Adviser, Hope 93’ of the Social Democratic Party; Vice Chairman, Lagos West, Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN); Deputy Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos State Chapter; and member, Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) from 2003 till date through which he offers beneficial strategies on good governance in Lagos State.

In the political circle in Lagos and at the national level, Odunmbaku is popularly known as a thoroughbred grassroots mobilizer, remarkable strategist and a formidable force to be reckoned with.

His contributions to national development in terms of community activism, conflict resolution, grassroots mobilization, leadership, and human resources management cannot be over emphasised.

The decision of the National Honours Committee to bestow on him the national honor of Member of the Federal Republic (MFR), which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, is thus in recognition of his priceless contributions to the development of the nation and services to humanity.

The peoples of New Zealand, Australia, Iceland, the United States of America and many others, cannot be said to be English people, despite having English language as their first language. There are languages shared across national borders, yet the peoples who speak the languages remain distinct from each other. Ethnic correlation is not by force or coercion, but is usually manifests through a shared history and cultural affinity.

It must be clearly understood that until a scientific study of the entirety of the peoples who make up today’s Nigeria is undertaken, with a view to understanding how we came to occupy this geographic location together; we owe it to each other to respect our ethnic distinctions. Anthropologists must make efforts to delineate how the different peoples of Nigeria came to be, and the anthropological relationships between one group and another. Until this is done, claims by individuals, or groups, either for political gain or otherwise cannot be used as scientific evidence of sameness.

There is no doubt that the peoples of Delta North share a form of linkage with the Igbos, at the same time; they also share a linkage with the Urhobos, Isokos, Itehekiris and even the Binis. This proves that there is interconnectedness between all peoples, as no tribe or ethnic group exists completely in isolation. Until more scientific studies are undertaken to discover these connections and how they overlap across ethnic boundaries, it is important to respect each other’s individuality.

Lumping people together for reasons of political expediency has never worked, and it will never work. If a relationship exists between a people and another, it must be at the level of equality and of a shared vision, anything less than that is akin to ethnic subjugation which amounts to ethnic slavery, and I can say without equivocation that no Ukwuani son or daughter is a slave. In that sense I make bold to say that Ukwuani is not Igbo, and by inference therefore, Anioma is not Igbo.