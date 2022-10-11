The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised the Federal Government to set up a Presidential Flood Relief and Rehabilitation Committee to mobilise funds to support victims of recent flooding in the country.

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, National President of CAN in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said CAN was deeply concerned about the havoc that the floods have wreaked nationwide.

He said that the association was worried that the flooding had affected huge number of people, displaced homes, businesses, farmlands and worship centres.

Okoh said that the committee should consist of eminent and wealthy Nigerians, who will mobilise financial assistance from the public and private sectors to support victims of the flood disaster.

The CAN president said that setting up the presidential committee was necessary, “because diligent intervention by all stakeholders will reduce the burden imposed by the natural disaster”.

He added that the authorities should design and implement permanent solutions to the flood disaster, which has become a yearly occurrence in Nigeria.

“We must further improve on our warning system, promote flood resilient buildings, construct buildings above flood levels and increase spending on the construction of flood defences.

“Our people should be encouraged to embrace planting of trees strategically.

“While the authorities should stop at nothing to restore rivers to their natural courses and introducing water storage areas.

“Apart from clearing the drainage, the government should also embark on public enlightenment about the responsibilities of citizens, which could help to reduce the impact of flooding,” he added.(NAN)

