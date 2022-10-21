Mr Chidi Ezeoke, the Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC), representing Anambra, says calls for postponement of 2023 national population and housing census are ill-advised.

Ezeoke made the assertions, while addressing journalists on Friday in Awka, on the preparations for the Trial Post Enumeration Survey (PES).

He said that any call for shift of census would only be counterproductive, adding that the commission had gone far in its preparation for the exercise.

According to him, the figures from the forthcoming census will go a long way in assisting the coming government in proper planning.

“For how long will the international community continue to refer to Nigeria’s population as estimated to be? I think it is very shameful to keep estimating Nigeria’s population.

“The last census, if I remember, was done immediately after an election. It has nothing to do with the election, absolutely nothing.

“In fact, we need the population figures to allow those who will come into power to know how to plan for the people they are to lead.

“Is it not a plausible explanation of why the census is necessary now?

“I do not think it is right to call for a shift. All the preparatory activities, which the government had spent money on, will go down the drain, because we will have to begin afresh when next we want to do it. At whose loss?,” he said.

Ezeoke said that the census would not clash with the general elections as it would be held after the elections.

Underscoring the importance of the Trial PES, which according to him, is in line with the United Nations principles and recommendations, he said that the exercise would make the census result credible.

Ezeoke said that the Trial PES would also ensure confidence and acceptability by data users.

He appealed to residents of Anambra to join the commission in bequeathing to the nation a demographic data to assist in solving challenges.

“Getting the 2023 population and housing census right is a task that must be done.

“The cooperation and support of all stakeholders in 11 selected villages in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Areas (LGA), is vital for the successful conduct of the the exercise,” he said.

Also, Dr Joachim Ulasi, the State Director of NPC, said the commission had constituted an independent team to prepare and conduct the 2023 PES.

Ulasi said that the state government had approved the establishment of state Census Committee in the 21 local government areas, including the 179 communities in the state.