By Efosa Taiwo

Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Rivers United have arrived Morocco ahead of their CAF Champions League first round second leg game against Wydad Athletic Club.

A 35-man contingent consisting of players and officials of the club arrived the Mohamed V International Airport late Thursday night after a brief stopover in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Rivers United are going into the game with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg.

Sunday’s encounter will hold at the 67,000 capacity Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca at 7pm Nigeria time.

Nigeria’s other representative in the competition, Plateau United will be up against Esperance of Tunisia on Saturday.

