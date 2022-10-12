By Gabriel Olawale

Toronto has been buzzing with the arrival of delegates from Nigeria for the LGC 2022 Canada-Nigeria Business & Investment Summit taking place at the Marriott hotel in downtown Toronto. Even as many Canadian investors are lined up to participate in the high-level summit.

The two-day conference with the theme, “Trade and investment opportunities Africa’s biggest economy.” will feature eight critical sectors of the economy.

The key sectors to be highlighted are Agriculture/Agro-Allied – value chain, food and cash-crop processing, preservation, and packaging; Solid Minerals/Extractive Innovation – extractive and modern technology; Health Care – primary healthcare, ambulance, medical laboratories, trauma centres, and nursing homes.

Power & Alternative Energy – solar, wind, turbine, and geothermal energy; Infrastructure Real Estate, Road Development, & Transportation; Technology & ICT – phones, computers, software, and digital economy; Oil & Gas – sludge management and environmental cleaning; and 8) Aviation – infrastructure and security.

According to the President of Leadership and Governance Canada, Mr. Sam Adewale, said that the summit will provide a platform to constructively and progressively drive trade and investment with concrete deliverables; seek and connect investment opportunities in Nigeria by Canadian investors; develop and strengthen trade and economic ties between Canada and Nigeria that would unlock several trade and investment opportunities.

“It also intend to provide Nigerian and Canadian governments, private investors, and business leaders the platform for a mutually beneficial discussion; and discuss ways to create conditions for more Canadian investments in Nigeria, particularly in manufacturing and services.”

