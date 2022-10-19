* Says Buhari should declare a full-scale war against petro-terrorists

The Vanguard for Transparent Leadership and Democracy, VATLAD, yesterday, lashed out at Femi Falana, SAN, over his call for the removal of the Chief of Defense Staff, CDS, General Lucky Irabor, because the Nigerian Navy set ablaze a crude oil vessel operatives a private security company, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, TSSNL, recently, caught stealing crude oil in Delta State.

National President, VATLAD, Igbini Odafe Emmanuel, in a statement, disagreed with the learned silk demand for Irabor’s resignation and sack, saying the CDS deserved commendation for his action.

Contrary to Falana’s call, the group urged President Muhammadu Buhari “to declare a total war on crude oil theft and give marching orders to General Lucky Irabor-led Nigerian armed forces and the private security companies in the Niger Delta region to launch a full-scale war against petro-terrorists and destroy all their instruments of engagements.”

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to an interview granted by our leader, Femi Falana SAN, where he called for the immediate sack or resignation of General Lucky Irabor, CDS. He was angry over the recent destruction of an oceangoing vessel, reportedly used for many years to transport millions of barrels of stolen crude oil from the Niger Delta region to other countries of the world.”

“While we appreciate the patriotic concern of Falana, SAN, over this sad situation of crude oil theft, which sadly has been going on for many decades in the Niger Delta region, particularly in the oil-rich littoral states of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa-Ibom. In addition, to the deep offshore fields, and his desire to immediately put to an end and the perpetrators legally brought to justice.

“We, however, do not agree with him that the decision of General Lucky Irabor to order the immediate destruction of one of the vessels reportedly used to convey the stolen crude oil from the petroleum fields of Delta state is wrong, illegal, and unlawful and, therefore, justifies his sack or resignation.

“Instead, we highly commend the action of General Lucky Irabor in this regard, an Army General whose record at the North-East theatre of war against the blood-thirsty terrorists still stands out, hence his appointment as Chief of Defence Staff.

“The concern raised by Falana SAN, that destruction of this vessel (instrument of engagement of this war against Nigeria) will amount to the destruction of vital evidence during the trial of the suspects in a court of law should not arise. This is because there is documentary video evidence of the same in public space and in the records of the NNPC and the Nigerian security agencies. They will be admissible in court by virtue of relevant provisions of the Nigerian Evidence Act.

“First, we wish to remind Falana SAN, of several decisions of many state governors of Nigeria to have all homes and facilities used by kidnappers to commit heinous crimes, completely destroyed in addition to criminal prosecution of the suspected kidnappers in competent courts of law. This, no doubt has helped in drastically reducing, if not eliminating such crimes in states that executed the decision to the letter.

“Second, we also wish to draw his attention to confiscations and immediate destruction of fake, harmful, and hard drugs by the NAFDAC and NDLEA in addition to the prosecution of the suspects involved in such heinous crimes against Nigerians and Nigeria.

“We also draw his attention to similar actions taken by Nigeria Customs Services. The vast majority of Nigerians who are the direct or indirect victims of the harmful and destructive effects of such crimes by a few heartless and unpatriotic Nigerians and their foreign collaborators have applauded these actions, over the decades.

“The case of the crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region is even worse and of more grievous implications on the collective economic survival of Nigerians and the health of the people of the host oil communities and their environment.

“It, therefore, requires that much more instant drastic action be taken by the relevant government agencies like the Nigerian armed forces now headed by General Lucky Irabor against the perpetrators and their vessels and other instruments of engagement of petro-terrorism against Nigeria.

“From the reports of the media correspondents and the revelation of the private security company operating in the Niger Delta region, this vessel that has become the subject of this matter had allegedly been deployed for several years in conveying stolen crude oil from the Niger Delta region to other countries of the world.

“But that the Nigerian armed forces and other security agencies deployed to the oil fields of the region either deliberately refused to arrest and destroy this vessel or did not deploy military will to carry out its constitutional duty to do so, hence the crude oil theft continued and escalated.

“Falana, SAN must know that if the crude oil theft of this mindless level and extent taking place in Nigeria were to take place in the United States, Europe, Saudi-Arabia, and other petroleum-producing and exporting countries, the federal government of these countries will declare a state of national emergency.

“They will treat it as a declaration of full-scale war on their nations and rightly declare the perpetrators and their instruments of engagement as petro-terrorists and treated with no mercy at all.

“Crude oil theft of this huge magnitude occurring in Nigeria for past decades and with increasing impunity has so impacted on our national economy and security and eventually crashing it almost beyond rescue.

“It has led to the unprecedented level of the crash of our national currency against other foreign currencies and the inability of our government to fund critical national projects and even pay workers salaries except resorting to borrowing with huge consequences.

“Crude oil theft of this magnitude has become the most dangerous enemy than the external terrorists we have been fighting to defeat. Our nation, in the past decades, has been on life support – borrowing to survive as a result.

“ If this magnitude of crude oil theft does not rightly justify the invocation of Section 305 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, as amended, to declare a national state of emergency and total military war on the perpetrators of this act of petro-terrorism on Nigeria, what else, will?

“If the petro-terrorists feel so aggrieved, they are free to file their petitions against Nigeria at any other place but never in any Court of Law of Nigeria. They have declared War on Nigerians and Nigeria, they, therefore, cannot resort to using Nigerian courts of law to seek refuge. No, please,” he added.