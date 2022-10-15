By Benjamin Njoku

Long-time manager and mother of Burna Boy, Bose Ogulu is poised to reap from her son’s success as she’s due to be honoured by the Featured Artists Coalition, FAC, and Music Managers Forum,MMF, at the Artist and Manager Awards.

The awards, which will take place at London’s Bloomsbury Big Top on November 17, 2022, celebrate individuals for their achievements as pioneers, innovators and entrepreneurs. With deep roots in the music scene of Lagos, and overseeing her son’s gradual rise to global stardom including his breakthrough album ‘African Giant’ in 2019, the Grammy-winning ‘Twice As Tall’ in 2020 which she co produced, and this year’s UK #2 latest release, ‘Love, Damini’ containing the massive hit single ‘LastLast’, which recently hit 300 million global streams while ‘For My Hand’ featuring British singer, Ed Sheeran hit 150 million global streams, making the dexterous and eternally hardworking Bose Ogulu, unanimous choice for Manager of the Year. Chief executive, Music Managers Forum, MMF, Annabella Coldrick said:”Everyone at the MMF would like to congratulate Bose on her award for Manager of the Year, and we look forward to celebrating with her on November 17.”

Bose’s boundary-breaking and artist-led approach to business has undoubtedly helped Burna Boy develop into a genuinely global talent, while Spaceship Collective and its ethos of empowerment epitomises her positive impact on a new generation of artists. It is an African success story, but with a major foot in the UK and we felt it important to recognise the success of such a prominent ground breaking manager.