By Ada Osadebe

Grammy award winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu professionally known as Burna Boy has had his song ‘Last Last’ make another enormous step forward as it surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

The singer’s 2022 hit single ‘Last Last’ off his ‘Love Damini’ album which was released on the 13th of May 2022 has grown to become one of the biggest songs on the continent in 2022.

The heartbreak song has exceeded 100 million views on YouTube, joining “YE” and “On the Low” among tracks that have attained this milestone, where it peaked at Number One on Apple Music Nigeria Top 100 and Number Four on Turntable Top 100.

It also enjoyed impressive success reaching a Number 4 peak on the UK Singles Chart and a Number 44 peak on Billboard Hot 100.

Listeners are yet to see the last of ‘Last Last’ as Burna Boy has revealed that he is working on a ‘Love Damini’ deluxe which will likely have a ‘Last Last’ remix featuring UK rapper Dave.