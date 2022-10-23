.

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has commended the North East Development Commission (NEDC) for donating relief materials to victims of flood disaster that ravaged many communities in the state.

Buni said such palliative is not only timely, but could definitely cushion the hardship been faced amongst the people across the state.

Recalled that communities of Gulani, Jakusko, Gujba, Gaidam among many Local Government Areas were ravaged by intense flooding with destruction of lives and property including farmlands and graves during the peak of the rainy season.

The NEDC therefore at a formal occasion at week end donated 10,000 of 25kg of rice, 5,000 pieces of blankets, 5,000 pieces of the Commission’s branded mats.

Others include; 3,000 gallons of vegetable oil, 5,000 pieces of wrappers and 3,000 pieces of shadda among others.

The governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana thanked the commission for donating the materials to the victims of the flood in Yobe state.

He said, the materials donated will go along way in complementing the efforts of the state government in providing succor and ameliorate the sufferings of the victims of flood disaster in the state.

He assured the gathering that the materials would be distributed to the flood victims in the affected local government areas accordingly.

He pointed out the unfortunate flood has destroyed an unquantifiable number of farms, lives, houses, animals so numerous to mention.

He also explained that on its part, the state government immediately set up a committee under his chairmanship, and the committee swung into action by visiting all the affected communities and assessed the level of damages.

Earlier the Managing Director, North East Development Commission NEDC, Mohammed Goni Alkali applauded the state Governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni for his show of concern since the flood disaster ravaged the communities.

He said they were in Yobe to commiserate with the Government and good people of Yobe state as well as the victims over the unfortunate natural disaster.

The MD explained that the materials donated by the commission was part of the effort of the Federal government towards assisting the communities.

Also speaking, the Member representing Damaturu, Gujba, Gulani and Tarmuwa federal constituency at the National Assembly, who is also the Chairperson House Committee on NEDC, Hon Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim explained that she has raised a motion at the Chamber urging the NEMA and other relavant agencies to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to flood victims of Yobe state.

The lawmaker lamented that the impact of the flood is enormous and the victims are in dire need of assistance.

She however appealed to the Commission to repair the deplorable Mutai road in Gulani Local Government of the state to enable the people continue with their businesses.

In his brief remarks, the State Focal/Coordinator NEDC, Prof. Ali Ibrahim Abbas indicated that the NEDC which is an interventionist Commission, is on stand to offer support to any affected community in the state and by extension the entire north East region.

