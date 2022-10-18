Bukunmi Abraham has won this year’s edition of the debate competition organised by the Akin Fadeyi Foundation, AFF, to mark the International Day of the Girl Child.

an Iphone 13pro or its cash equivalent; the first runner up, Oreoluwa Aladejuyigbe, won a shopping voucher of N500,000 or its cash equivalent, the second runner up, Mariam Dauda Longe, won a shopping voucher of N300,000 or its cash equivalent; the third runner up, Chimadalu, won N150,000 cash prize, the fourth runner up, Oloye Rachael Aina, N100,000, and another fourth runner up, Salawudeen Rafat, went home with N100,000.

The founder of the Foundation, Akin Fadeyi, who is an advocate of promotion of women rights, in his remarks, harped on the need for gender priority and equality, adding that women don’t seem to be conscious of their role in Nigerian politics.

He further said that gender inclusion is the major aim of the foundation and used the opportunity to appreciate his mother who trained him to always respect the female gender, and “never to raise his hands on them”.

The Orangun of Oke-ila in Osun State, His Royal Highness, Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, in his opening remarks, appreciated the girl child and that despite being disadvantaged by virtue of birth, girls are making their marks in the society.

He charged them to make the country a better place by taking up the mantle in the area of leadership.

He commend the Akin Fadeyi Foundation for organizing the event to mark the International Day of the Girl Child.

The overall winner, Bukunmi Abraham appreciated the Foundation for giving her the opportunity to be able to give her own opinion regarding nation building.

The theme for this year International Day of Girl Child was “What Women Can Do”. The debate competition required contestants to submit a video telling Nigerians “What I will do to fight corruption if elected the President of Nigeria.”

After thorough screening by the Accountability Lab, 15 contestants emerged to battle for the grand prize which was held on a virtual platform.