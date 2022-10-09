By Efosa Taiwo

Bukayo Saka’s brace sent Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League table after an emphatic 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

Going into the match, Arsenal had failed to score in their past six meetings with Liverpool neither had they won since July 2020.

They, however, launched into changing that narrative as Gabriel Martinelli in less than one minute gave the Gunners a surprising early lead.

Liverpool pulled a goal back in the 34th minute to restore parity as Darwin Nunez tapped home.

Arsenal ensured that they took the lead into the halftime break with Saka tucking in Martinelli’s cross at the back post from a swift counter.

Roberto Firmino scored in the 53rd minute to get Liverpool levelled again and full of hope of grabbing a win at the Emirate.

But Arsenal were up to the challenge as they piled more pressure on their opponent which led to Thiago Alcantara catching Gabriel Jesus on the calf to give away a penalty to Arsenal.

Saka deftly converted from the penalty spot to put his side ahead for a third time in the match.

Liverpool launched series of attack to get back in the game but Arsenal held on to their slim lead to clinch their first victory over the Reds in two years.

The defeat for Liverpool contributes to their stuttering season as they sit 10th on the log and 14 points behind league leaders Arsenal who have a game in hand.

