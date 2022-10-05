…Warns owners to desist from acts

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor has directed property owners and developers to desist from embarking on any form of physical development in the state without adherence to outlined processes and procedures.

Sanwo-Olu explained that the guidelines set by the government through the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority and Lagos State Building Control Agency, LABSCA, were not to prevent constructions but to ensure that developers come up with solid structures that would stand the test of time thereby, preventing collapse.

The governor warned that defaulters would be sanctioned accordingly.

He added that the measures were to ensure that the communities remain well structured, organised and become sustainable for generations yet unborn.

The governor, who gave the warning on Tuesday during the celebration of the 2022 World Habitat Day theme: “Mind The Gap. Leave No One and Place Behind,” held in Ikeja, said that as his administration provides adequate social infrastructure and enabling environment, the property owners should support the government in compliance with the law.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Folashade Jaji, noted that the provision of infrastructure and a suitable environment were part of his THEMES Agenda which had been critical in maintaining social equilibrium and harmony across the state.

The governor said that his administration’s programme had focused on inclusiveness and bridging the social divide across sectors.

