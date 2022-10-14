By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP), Kano, Engr Bashir Ishaq Bashir has expressed disappointment in the Buhari administration which he said has failed the north and Nigeria at large.

He described the eight years of Buhari in office as “wasted eight years”.

“The eight years of Buhari as president have been a wasted eight years.

“He has failed the north who put a lot of hope in him, and has failed Nigerians as well” he stated.

He made this statement in Kano on Friday while responding to questions from journalists at the 2023 Dialogue Series organised by the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union Journalists.

Speaking on his plans for Kano when elected in 2023, he stated that he is going to dwell more on human development as against the huge investments being made on infrastructure.

“Human development is our priority, It is only when you develop people that you can develop and sustain a good environment”.

On the problem of the hardships being encountered by pensioners, Bashir condemned the level of apathy displayed by leaders and how unconcerned about their difficulties they are.

He described such leaders as being inhuman in their actions saying “he is a thief, he is a rogue, he that does not pay people their rights as and at when due”.

However, he promised to ensure that people are paid their entitlements sighting that the presidential candidate of his party did not leave office as a governor until he ensured every pensioner, salary earner and contractor is paid all his entitlements.