President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday unveil the manifesto and policy document of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The occasion is scheduled to take place at the State House in Abuja will also see Buhari inaugurate the APC Campaign Council.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Lagos State, Gboyega Akosile.

Akosile wrote, “Flash: President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday at the State House, Abuja, unveil the manifesto and policy document of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and inaugurate the Campaign Council.”

Recall spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Festus Keyamo, had earlier said the draft manifesto was presented by Tinubu to the organs of the party and that it got 90 per cent pass from most of the people that attended the closed-door meeting.

Mr Keyamo also said a committee has been set up to reduce the document to a simple presentation that everyone, irrespective of educational background, could relate with.

He did not, however, disclose the date for the release of the manifesto. He said Mr Tinubu would be the one to release the manifesto.

“What we did today was to review the draft of our manifesto. Our candidate is not a candidate that operates on his own. He tries to carry everybody along. He presented a draft of the manifesto to all the stakeholders of the party. We looked at it. Almost all the stakeholders gave the draft a 90 per cent pass mark.