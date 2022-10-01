.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has named Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege among others to be conferred with National Honours on October 11, 2022, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Omo-Agege who is to be conferred with the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) for his immense contribution to lawmaking, oversight and representation, is also the Delta APC Gubernatorial Candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to the Deputy President of the Senate, Yomi Odunuga, in a statement, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval was conveyed in a letter signed by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume.

According to the letter, the approval was in the exercise of President Muhammadu Buhari’s power as enshrined in the National Honours Act No 5 of 1964.

The letter reads in part; “I have the honour to formally inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the conferment of the National Honours on you, in the rank of CFR (Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic)”.

Odunuga in the statement said; “Senator Omo-Agege has to his credit over 30 bills including the Federal Polytechnic Orogun, Delta State (Establishment) Bill which has since been signed into law by President Buhari.

“Others are the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, Sexual Harassment Bill, Dormant Account Funds Management Bill, National Industrial Court Act (Amendment) Bill, Court of Appeal Act (Amendment) Bill, National Social Security Commission Bill, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Act 2020 (Amendment) Bill, National Electoral Offences Commission Bill, 2019 (co-sponsored with Senators Abubakar Kyari and Kabiru Gaya) several constitution alteration bills, among others.

“The federal lawmaker has also attracted numerous projects to his senatorial district. These include the establishment of Nigeria Defence Space School; Nigerian Law School Campus; establishment and construction of Oil and Gas Industrial Park, Sanubi (with an independent power plant to power Orogun, Eku, Abraka etc. with 24/7 uninterrupted power supply); construction of NDPHC/NIPPS Injection Substation and a host of others.

“In the same token, the federal legislator has influenced projects beyond his constituency namely: the construction of classrooms, hostels, e-Library and Administrative Block at Saint George’s Obinomba, Ukwani Local Government Area, construction of Asaba-Ugbolu-Illah-Ebu Road; installation of solar powered street lights in Agbor, Utagba-Uno, Abbi, Onicha Olona, all in Delta North Senatorial District as well as installation of solar powered street lights in Koko, Oporoza Town, Okerenkoko, Oleh in Delta South Senatorial District.

“He also facilitated the provision of furniture for primary and secondary schools in Isoko North and South Local Government Areas; construction and renovation of Nana Palace and Museum, Koko, Warri North Local Government Area among others”.

