•We’ve lost an illustrious son–Oyebanji

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Rotimi Ojomoyela

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, joined the Government and people of Ekiti State in mourning the passing of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, who died on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti at the age of 66 years.

President Buhari said the late Speaker had distinguished himself as a key soldier for democracy and was widely admired as a humble grassroots political leader who relentlessly championed the interests of his people.

“He served the State and its people diligently and devoted his life to uplifting common good,” the President said.

Ekiti lost an illustrious son-OYEBANJI

Similarly, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, yesterday, expressed shock and deep sorrow on the demise of the Speaker.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said Afuye’s death was shocking, sad and unfortunate.

Oyebanji said: “I was speechless when the news of Afuye’s death came later in the evening.

“Ekiti lost an illustrious son, a perfect gentleman and a champion of democracy and rule of law. My heart bleeds over the loss of this great leader who was a great friend and brother indeed.”