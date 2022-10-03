President Muhammadu Buhari has granted the prestigious 2022 public service Integrity award to Chief Supretendent of Police Daniel Itse Amah for rejecting $200,000 bribe from robbers.

Amah who is to be confered the award at the presidential villa by President Buhari is the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Nasarawa Division in Kano State

The decision to confer the award on Amah was based in the recommendation of the Chairman of the Independent

Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof Bolaji Owasanoye in a letter ICPC/HC/PE/PSIA/011/

V /88 dated 13th September, 2022.

The ICPC thereby enjoined the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali to introduce Amah as the Special guest at the opening ceremony of the 4th national summit on diminishing corruption in the public service during which President Buhari would recognize the awardee.

Recall that the IGP had in a letter of commendation hailed Amah for exhibiting “sound professionalism”, leading to the arrest of a Kano-based legal practitioner, and some police officers.

A statement by the Kano State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Kiyawa, read in part, “On behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, the Command’s Acting Commissioner of Police presented a commendation letter to SP Daniel Amah, for maintaining outstanding excellent work ethics, uncommon focus and dedication to duty, and exhibiting sound professionalism leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect and some police officers in a case of an armed robbery involving the sum of three hundred and twenty million, five hundred thousand naira only, as well as rejecting the sum of $200,000 offered to him as a bribe.”

RELATED NEWS