President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India over the reported collapse of a British-era bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi where 141 people died.

The Nigerian leader made his feelings known in a condolence message issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja.

Buhari said: ”On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I wish to express my profound sorrow and sincere sympathy to the Prime Minister, families of the deceased, and the people of India following this tragic incident.”

The president prayed for recovery of all the persons who suffered injuries. (NAN)

