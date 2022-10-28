By Awobiyi Seyifunmi

Chelsea coach, Graham Potter will face his former side Brighton on Saturday in the Premier League as he eyes being the first English manager of the Blues to be unbeaten in his first ten games across all competitions.

The Blues have only dropped four points in the EPL since Potter took over from Thomas Tuchel.

The 2021 Champions of Europe are the second-best away side in the 2022/2023 EPL season, with 10 points claimed from half a dozen games, and rank third in the last eight games.

Chelsea will play Brighton in American Express Stadium on Saturday by 3 PM.

The last time Brighton played Chelsea at AMEX stadium it ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Seagulls have been winless in the last 5 EPL games since battering Leceister City 5-2 back in September.

RELATED NEWS